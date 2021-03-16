You Ask, We Answer! Shateria Moragne-El Struck a Pose in Black and Grey Lounge Wear Paired With Lanvin Blue and Grey Leather Sneakers
@mahalobabe says, “Any thoughts on where these shoes come from?”
Shateria Moragne-El struck a pose in a cozy look including black and grey lounge wear and $890 Lanvin Curb Sneakers in grey.
Inspired by the 90s, Lanvin’s Curb Sneakers appear in seven other bold Spring colorways complete with an even more eccentric design and construction. Additionally, the low-top sneakers are made from nappa calfskin leather, suede and mesh. The notable feature about this shoe is its all-around comfort provided by the round shape and quilted, padded tongue which also features the brand’s iconic Lanvin logo with the Mother and Child design.
