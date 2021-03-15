Cardi B Performs in Custom Rose Gold Metal Look by Rey Ortiz at the 2021 Grammys

The 2021 Grammys went down last night with performances by many artists including DaBaby, Roddy Rich Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and much more! Cardi B also graced the stage for a show-stopping performance in quite the look, let’s get into the details of her ensemble:

Cardi B performed at the 2021 Grammys rocking a look by Rey Ortiz, styled by Kollin Carter and assisted by Aaron “AC” Christmon and Reva Bhatt. Around the holidays last year, Kollin Carter reach out to Ortiz with a challenge of creating a metal look for the Grammys that had to be “fully danceable, sexy and comfortable”. Ortiz gladly accepted the challenge, quickly drawing up a sketch that ultimately sold Carter.

The look was made from molded plastics instead of metal and wrapped in rose gold chrome for the metal-like shine. Of course, this meticulous look was not met without a few complications. In fact, they were still making adjustments 10 hours prior to the performance. However, everything worked out for the best in the end for Cardi B to deliver a stunning performance.

Her glam included a pink side-part short hairstyle by Tokyo Stylez with makeup by Erika La’ Pearl.

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: Getty / @tomasherold