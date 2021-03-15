Emily B Takes a Step on the Wild Side in Fashion Nova Snake Print Jumpsuit

Emily B is always heating up Instagram with her ultrachic looks! In her most recent post, she posed in a snake print short sleeve jumpsuit from Fashion Nova.

Emily B wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Righteous Snake Print Jumpsuit. She let the jumpsuit do the talking opting for a watch and straight hair to complete the look.

Currently on sale for $28.98, this jumpsuit is the perfect Spring steal! It appears in a brown snake print design along with short sleeves, a scoop neck and ruffled legs.

Make it yours today by shopping it here!