Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2021 Grammys: Beyoncé in Schiaparelli Black Gathered Off-The-Shoulder Dress, Megan Thee Stallion in Dolce and Gabbana Orange Gown, Jhené Aiko in Monsoori Pink Tulle Look + More

You gotta love award season! Last night, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards went down at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with host Trevor Noah bringing some light and laughter to the safely-held award ceremony. We witnessed many artists walk away with big wins for the evening including Megan Thee Stallion as Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance and Song, Nas for Best Rap Album with King’s Disease, and Beyoncé for Best R&B Performance with “Black Parade”. With such wins came some historical moments as well. Beyoncé broke a Grammy record, becoming the most-decorated woman, or most awarded female artist, with her 28th Grammy win last night. Blue Ivy also collected her first Grammy with Best Music Video with “Brown Skin Girl”, becoming the second youngest artist under 10 years old to win a Grammy. Kaytranada also won Best Dance and Electronic Album for Bubba, making him the first Black artist to win the category ever.

Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without red-carpet looks! Based on your engagements during our 2021 Grammys coverage, we’ve rounded up the best looks of the evening:

Beyoncé in Schiaparelli

Beyoncé wore custom Schiaparelli to the 2021 Grammys, styled by Zerina Akers. The look was Schiaparelli Haute Couture by Daniel Roseberry, featuring a black off-the-shoulder gathered mini dress complete with gold-nailed gloves and gilded brass and enamel drop earrings. She also paired the look with platform Jimmy Choo heels.

2. Megan Thee Stallion in Dolce and Gabbana

Megan Thee Stallion wore custom Dolce and Gabbana, styled by Eric Archibald. Her gown appeared in a dazzling orange with an exposed thigh detailing and big avant-garde bow in the back.

3. Jhene Aiko in Monsoori

Jhene Aiko wore Monsoori paired with Le Silla shoes and Sydney Evan jewelry, styled by Icon Billingsley. Her Moonsori look consisted of pink larger-than-life tulle in the form on a two-piece set including a bandeau top and skirt. Aiko was joined by her beau Big Sean who wore Ermenegildo Zegna.

4. Big Sean in Ermenegildo Zegna

Big Sean wore an Ermenegildo Zegna suit to the 2021 Grammys, styled by Van Van Alonso. He completed his suit with a fringe black scarf draped on the shoulders, adding a classy and luxurious flare to his look.

5. Dua Lipa in Atelier Versace

Best Pop Vocal Album winner Dua Lipa was spotted in custom Atelier Versace, styled by Lorenzo Posocco. Her column dress was covered completely with crystalized mesh and features Swarovski crystal-encrusted butterflies. It is also appears in Spring-like pastel colors including sky blue and baby pink with sexy details like a thigh split and cut-out sides.

6. Ingrid Andress in Giorgio Armani Privé

Ingrid Andress wore custom Giorgio Armani Privé, styled by Sonia Young. Her look featured a white suit with a crystal-embellished chain-like bodysuit. She accetozired the look with Chopard diamonds.

7. Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta

Album of the Year Winner Taylor Swift wore custom Oscar de la Renta, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer. She decided to get in the “spring forward” spirit with a custom Fall 2021 dress from the brand which featured individually-applied embroidered flowers.

8. DaBaby in Dolce and Gabbana

DaBaby wore Dolce and Gabbana Fall Winter 2019 RTW joined by his mother in the same brand and his daughter in custom Alani Taylor. DaBaby’s suit appears in a floral allover design on black suiting. He completed the look with a green fedora hat and green loafers.

9. Chloe Bailey in Louis Vuitton

Chloe Bailey wore a custom Louis Vuitton look, styled by Zerina Akers. Her look featured a gold animal-print sequin sleeveless dress with a thigh split accompanied by black mesh gloves and latex platform boots.

10. Halle Bailey in Louis Vuitton

Halle Bailey coordinated with her sister’s fly in a custom Louis Vuitton look, styled by Zerina Akers. Halle’s look featured a golden sequined sleeveless minidress complete with a floor-length sequined and velvet headpiece and strappy black heeled sandals.

Which Grammy look was your favorite? Let us know!

Photos: Getty / @ashleydariahnolah / @mason.poole / Louis Vuitton / Recording Academy / Grammys / @thephotofalcon / @juliandakdouk / @gregwilliamsphotography