You Ask, We Answer! Killer Mike Performed with Lil Baby at the 2021 Grammys in Cool Creative’s Black Leather and Wool Letterman Varsity Jacket with Patches of Figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X

You ask, we answer! @loris29 says, “Who’s the designer of this jacket on killer mike? Please tell me.” @cocobistronyc adds, “Please tell me designer of this coat on the Grammys tonight.”

We got y’all! Rapper Killer Miker performed with Lil Baby’s at 2021 Grammys wearing a $499 Cool Creative Cool Icons Varsity Letterman Jacket paired with black Levi Jeans, a black Volcom t shirt, an Off-White belt and Jordan sneakers. His look was styled by Marty Mc’Fresh.

Varsity jackets have been extremely popular this Fall/Winter season as many streetwear lovers and rappers have been spotted in them. If you’re looking for a varsity jacket, Cool Creative’s Cool Icons Varsity Letterman Jacket is definitely one to check out.

The letterman jacket consists of leather and wool along with a satin lining as well as two leather-trimmed pockets and a collar. The jacket also features a big “C” in varsity lettering on the left chest and patches of iconic figures on the sleeves and right chest. You get the option to choose which icons you would like to grace your jacket. Choices include: Phylicia Rashad, Maya Angelou, Malcolm X, Coretta Scott King, MLK, Angela Davis, Harriet Tubman, Huey P. Newton, Winnie Mandela, Sister Nancy, Lauryn Hill, Biggie, Assata Shakur, Nina Simone, Nelson Mandela , Billie Holiday (on backorder), Muhammed Ali. How dope is that!

The Cool Creative’s Cool Icons Varsity Letterman Jacket has also been worn by Fabolous, Rapsody, Charlamagne Tha God, and social activist Tamika D. Mallory.

What do you say? Would you splurge?