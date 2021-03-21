You Ask, We Answer! Lala Popped Out at the Atlanta’s Sugar Factory Wearing Westly Johns Blue Tie-Dye Cutout Dress and Beige Yeezy Pumps

Just last night, Lala graced the Instagram in an absolutely fab look while attending an event at Atlanta’s Sugar Factory which led @mara_monae to ask, “Can you guys see where Lala got this dress from? Thank you!”

Of course! Lala wore a $395 Westly Johns “Evita” dress paired with $620 beige Yeezy Pumps, styled by Noelle Jamison.

Lala’s showstopping dress is by Westly Johns, a Black-owned luxury brand by Thomas Westly Johns based in Los Angeles. As seen on Jhené Aiko and Kali Uchis, Westly Johns provides both confidence and edginess through its innovative garments that play around with eye-catching design details like linear lines and bold colors.

Lala’s glam included hair by @almightyexperience and makeup by Ashley Stewart Beauty.

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: @myboyace