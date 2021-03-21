Reginae Carter Wears Fashion Nova Blue Marble Print Crop Top and Legging Set

Reginae Carter knows how to keep cozy, casual and chic with her looks. She recently posed in blue marble look by Fashion Nova which she paired with designer accessories.

Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Down To Earth Legging Set in a blue marble print design. She accessorized the look with a Prada bucket hat and nylon bag from the brand. She also opted for nude Nike sneakers.

The Down To Earth Legging Set features a long sleeve crop top and pair of leggings. It also caters to various body types with stretchy fabric and sizing ranging up to 3X.

One five-star customer review read, “The material is soft and comfortable. Can be dressed up or down and is true to size.“

What do you think? Shop the Down To Earth Legging Set here!