Ciara Strikes a Pose in Naked Wardrobe White Long Sleeve Romper and Prada White Monolith Combat Boots

Ciara struck a pose on a tennis court with the caption “Game. Set. Match.” rocking an all-white ensemble and sporting a new loc hairstyle. Let’s get into Ciara’s stunning look:

Ciara wore a $58 Naked Wardrobe The NW Crew Love Romper in white paired with $1,309 Prada Monolith boots.

Ciara gave us a sporty chic moment in Prada’s favored Monolith boots which gained a cult-following following its debut during its Fall/Winter 2019 show. The combat-styled boot features the admired yet edgy lug sole along with the noteworthy mini zippered pouch bag at the ankle.

Ciara also debuted a new loc style which she styled in a half-up-half-down messy space buns style. Her hair was done by Bonita Locs with her makeup executed by Yolonda Frederick.

What say you?

Photos: @blaircaldwell