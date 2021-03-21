Ciara Strikes a Pose in Naked Wardrobe White Long Sleeve Romper and Prada White Monolith Combat Boots
Ciara struck a pose on a tennis court with the caption “Game. Set. Match.” rocking an all-white ensemble and sporting a new loc hairstyle. Let’s get into Ciara’s stunning look:
Ciara wore a $58 Naked Wardrobe The NW Crew Love Romper in white paired with $1,309 Prada Monolith boots.
Ciara gave us a sporty chic moment in Prada’s favored Monolith boots which gained a cult-following following its debut during its Fall/Winter 2019 show. The combat-styled boot features the admired yet edgy lug sole along with the noteworthy mini zippered pouch bag at the ankle.
Ciara also debuted a new loc style which she styled in a half-up-half-down messy space buns style. Her hair was done by Bonita Locs with her makeup executed by Yolonda Frederick.
What say you?
Photos: @blaircaldwell