You Ask, We Answer! Kelly Rowland Performed for The Ellen Show Wearing Bronx and Banco Spring/Summer 2021 Rust Off-the-Shoulder Bralette Top, Maxi Skirt and Headband Set

You Ask, We Answer! @everythingbylo says, “Pls what’s the deets to Kelly’s beautiful 2 piece.” @jadorejustine adds, “Deets on this outfit pls.” @mrsohiowithlove types, “Please tell me the designer.”

No problem! Kelly Rowland performed for The Ellen Show wearing a look by Bronx and Banco from their Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Making its debut at NYFW, the Kendi set includes a $500 bralette top and $650 maxi skirt along with a matching headband. The items are currently not available for purchase.

She further accessorized the look with Dylanlex earrings and a necklace along with rings and hand cuffs by Aziza Handcrafted. Her look was styled by Jennifer Udechukwu with makeup by Wendi Miyake and hair by Michelle Richardson.

What say you?

Photos: @bokocecile