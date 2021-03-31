Emily B Spotted Wearing a Grey Ribbed Knit Jumpsuit and Cardigan Set by Fashion Nova

Emily B was spotted keeping it cozy in a grey set from Fashion Nova while out in Harlem, New York. Let’s get into the details of her look:

Emily B wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Nova Nights Jumpsuit Set which features a duster cardigan and sleeveless body-hugging jumpsuit in a heather grey ribbed knit fabric. She paired the look with a metallic-look beanie, silver watch and silver metallic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

While the Nova Nights Jumpsuit Set is sold out, Fashion Nova does offer some similar options with its $59.99 Come Over and Chill Jumpsuit Set and Cozy Vibes Jumpsuit Set.

These sets are perfect for when you are running errands or lounging at home!

