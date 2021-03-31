Kim Kardashian Poses in JBD Apparel Ivory Knit Maxi Skirt, Now Available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

Kim Kardashian struck a pose in an earthy toned look which showed off her curvy physique. Let’s get into her look:

Kim Kardashian wore JDB Apparel’s “Zenith” Top in beige along with their “Zuri” Ivory Knit Maxi Skirt with a pair of adidas x Yeezy Foam Runner shoes. Her skirt is now available to purchase on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!

JBD Apparel’s Ivory Knit Maxi Skirt is semi sheer and provides the wearer with a look that will accentuate their curves. It comes in a fabric that is soft to touch but luxurious to the eye. It’s perfect for outings and lounging at home!

Available in sizes S-XL and in a brown color as well, you can secure the JBD Apparel Ivory Knit Maxi Skirt here. We now also offer Affirm where you can buy now and pay over time on purchases!