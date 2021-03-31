Beyoncé Spends the Day With Her Children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter Rocking Alessandra Rich Fall 2020 Quilted Denim Jacket, Skirt and White Satin Bow-Embellished Pumps With a Chanel Black Leather Bag

Following her recap of her look and historical moment at the Grammys, Beyoncé has now given us another look that is such a Spring vibe! She graced Instagram today rocking a denim ensemble complete with gold and white jewelry as the perfect accents.

Beyoncé wore a full Alessandra Rich look including a $1,500 Quilted Denim Bomber Jacket, $500 Quilted Denim Mini Skirt (sold out) and $744 white satin bow-embellished pumps (sold out, but view a similar pair below). She further accessorized the look with jewels from Alessandra Rich and a black leather bag by Chanel.

Beyoncé seemed to have a day full of activities as she posed near rows of Jay-Z’s Armand De Brignac champagne. Perhaps, she was tagging along on her husband’s business venture since his brand recently entered in a partnership with Moët Hennessy.

In the same look, she also dined at Nobu and had a beach moment with her children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter. She provided us with some updated pictures of the growing twins along with a quick selfie with Blue Ivy.

Thoughts?

Photos: Beyoncé