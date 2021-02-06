You Ask, We Answer! Karrueche Tran’s LA Zara Sheer Mauve Pajama Top and Pants and Bottega Veneta Yellow Strap Sandals

We’ve had a lot of requests for Karrueche’s latest look! @daniiiiieee says, “Hello, I would please like to know who is the designer of this mauve suit?”

Karrueche was spied by Shot by Nyp in a Zara pleated pajama set and $890 Bottega Veneta Sandals.

Her fun set went on sale for only $7.99 before selling out at Zara.com.

Her sandals are available in an assortment of colors at MyTheresa.com.

Ms. Tran is the queen of mixing high and low. She looks great!

What say you?

Images: @ShotbyNyp