Cardi B Steps Out in Vintage Dior Spring 2000 Monogram Hat, Jacket, Denim Saddle Bag, and Mah Jing Wong Sheer Tights

Cardi B stepped out and made a serious sartorial statement in a vintage Dior Spring 2000 look, including a Monogram Jacket and Hat from El Cycer Vintage  and denim saddle bag from Treasures of NYC, topped off by Mah Jing Wong custom tights and Tom Ford Denim Sandals:

Her Dior pieces debuted in the brand’s Spring 2000 runway show:

Get a closer look below:

I definitely think she looks bomb! Many comments said they wished we wore actual bottoms vs. sheer tights and I tend to agree. Even a mini skirt would have been great.

What say you?

Images: Tomas Herold

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like