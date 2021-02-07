Cardi B Steps Out in Vintage Dior Spring 2000 Monogram Hat, Jacket, Denim Saddle Bag, and Mah Jing Wong Sheer Tights
Cardi B stepped out and made a serious sartorial statement in a vintage Dior Spring 2000 look, including a Monogram Jacket and Hat from El Cycer Vintage and denim saddle bag from Treasures of NYC, topped off by Mah Jing Wong custom tights and Tom Ford Denim Sandals:
Her Dior pieces debuted in the brand’s Spring 2000 runway show:
Get a closer look below:
I definitely think she looks bomb! Many comments said they wished we wore actual bottoms vs. sheer tights and I tend to agree. Even a mini skirt would have been great.
What say you?
Images: Tomas Herold