Kylie Jenner Spotted Poolside With Yris Palmer in Blue Sommer Swim ‘Xena’ Bikini and Lili Clapse ‘Anais’ Gold Body Chain
Kylie Jenner was spotted poolside with friend Yris Palmer and the two were living it up and taking shots together. Kylie wore a blue bikini which showed off her curves and sun-kissed glow.
Kylie Jenner wore Sommer Swim’s “Xena” bikini top and Naomi tie aside bottoms in Sirius which are both $69. She accessorized the pool look with the $115 “Anais” body chain by Lili Clapse. Kourtney Kardashian was also spotted in the Sommer Swim “Xena” bikini top and “Naomi” bikini bottoms back in January, but she opted for the Venere color. Both colors worn by the Jenner-Kardashian sisters have sold out, but other colors for the bikini and bottom are still available.
