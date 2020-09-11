You Ask We Answer: Kandi Posed with her Husband Todd Wearing an All White Ensemble by Jay Godfrey

Kandi and her husband Todd looked heavenly as they pose for photos in front of a luxurious home wearing all white. Kandi wore a one shoulder jumpsuit with an attached high low skirt that flowed beautifully. It was designed by Jay Godfrey.

Todd looked dapper as he posed in an all white tux accessorized with a Hermes belt.

Kandi’s caption reads, “When its you and me against the world we’re definitely taking home the trophy! Love you forever”

Theses two definitely complimented each other during this “Lisa Raye” moment, as described by stylist Jeremy.