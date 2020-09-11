Kim Kardashian Was Spotted with A Noon Top, Nanushka Skirt, Yeezy Sandals and Brandon Blackwood ‘End Systematic Racism’ Tote
It is no secret that Kim Kardashian often graces Instagram with looks from fittings and outings with her family. She recently shared a picture from her giant closing wearing an ensemble with quite the eye-catching statement accessory!
Kim Kardashian posed in a Noon top and Nansushka “Ayona” black belted vegan leather maxi skirt paired with $225 Yeezy Snakeskin Effect 110 wedge sandals.
Shop Nanushka’s “Ayona” skirt below:
On the other hand, we couldn’t keep our eyes off of her handbag which happens to be a Brandon Blackwood “ESR (End Systematic Racism)” Tote. What makes the handbag truly a “statement” accessory is that proceeds go to The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a non-profit group gives free legal council and aid to Black people battling ciivl rights cases. The bag is currently available for pre-sale for $50!
Thoughts?