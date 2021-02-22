You ask, We Answer! Jayda Cheaves Loyal Armani Birthday Moncler Grenoble White and Black Norah Snow Boots with Red Laces
You ask, we answer! @livin.2slay says, “Hi! Could you tell me what shoes Jayda is wearing?” @nic.ric adds, “What kind of shoes does Jayda have on here?”
Jayda Cheaves attended her baby boy’s birthday wearing a $580 Moncler Grenoble Norah Ski Boots:
The sold out white Moncler Grenoble Norah snow boots feature a round toe, black panels, a bungee cord front lace fastening, a logo Velcro ankle strap, tricolour ribbon pull tabs at the front and back and a ridged rubber sole. They also have logos at the back.
Happy Birthday to her baby boy! He’s so cute.
What say you?
Images: @MyBoyAce