You ask, We Answer! Jayda Cheaves Loyal Armani Birthday Moncler Grenoble White and Black Norah Snow Boots with Red Laces

You ask, we answer! @livin.2slay says, “Hi! Could you tell me what shoes Jayda is wearing?” @nic.ric adds, “What kind of shoes does Jayda have on here?”

Jayda Cheaves attended her baby boy’s birthday wearing a $580 Moncler Grenoble Norah Ski Boots:

The sold out white Moncler Grenoble Norah snow boots feature a round toe, black panels, a bungee cord front lace fastening, a logo Velcro ankle strap, tricolour ribbon pull tabs at the front and back and a ridged rubber sole. They also have logos at the back. 

Happy Birthday to her baby boy! He’s so cute.

Images: @MyBoyAce

