‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Star Dominique Fishback Appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2020 White Button-Up Suit and Gold Giuseppe Zanotti Heels
Breakout actress Dominique Fishback recently appeared in the hit movie known as Judas And The Black Messiah, filling a star role as Deborah Johnson alongside Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton. She recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live giving us quite the look in a white suit. Let’s dive deeper into her outfit:
For her first late night appearance, Dominique Fishback wore a white Louis Vuitton suit which appears to be from the Pre-Fall 2020 collection paired with gold Giuseppe Zanotti sandal heels.
She completed the look by rocking her afro with gold-accented hair accessories which was done by Monae Everett. Her look was styled by Madison Guest with makeup done by BillieGene.
Thoughts on her look?