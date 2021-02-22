You Ask, We Answer! Porsha Williams Posed Wearing A Pair of Black and Gold Tom Ford Feather Earrings and Ostrich Feather Sleeved Dress by Jovani
Porsha Williams looked bomb as she posed wearing a pair of $890 black and gold Tom Ford feather earrings. They feature a gold line and the bottom of the feathers appear to be dipped in gold. These come in an array of colors such as pink, blue and yellow.
She paired theses hot accessories with an off the shoulder black dress by Jovani. The ostrich feather sleeves add texture and volume to the ensemble, and the bodice is a scuba knit, which is great for form fitting dresses. This also comes in white and blush.
She looked stunning, and the short hair set it off! Do you love this look?