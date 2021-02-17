You Ask, We Answer! Ciara Worked The Lens with Her Husband Russell Wilson Wearing A Dolce And Gabbana SS21 Blazer Dress and Matching Boots

The camera loves the Wilsons and we do too! Ciara worked the lens with her husband Russel Wilson wearing a Spring 2021 Dolce and Gabbana blazer dress.

And of course if you’re getting a look straight from the runway its only right to get the whole outfit. Ciara paired the blazer matching boots.

Rich in fabrics and abundant in prints, this whole collection is vibrant and daring. The blazer worn by Ciara features mixed prints such as a vertical stripes, polka dots, floral and more!

Love Love Love! What do you think?