Who Wore It Better: Lori Harvey and Michelle Williams Both Wore Atelier Zuhra’s Silver Mid Cut Acrylic Dress

Lori Harvey recently popped out in Atelier Zuhra’s SS18-19 Silver Mid Cut Dress in full acrylic. This caused us to dip into our archives and discover that Michelle Williams also wore this dress while attending the premier of the live action version of Disney’s The Lion King film in July 2019. So, we must ask: Who wore it better?

Lori Harvey wore the Atelier Zuhra silver dress with Amina Muaddi Begum Embellished PVC Pumps and Hermes accessories including a pink Croc Kelly Cut Pochette and jewelry. Lori Harvey’s look was styled by Apuje Kalu. Her hair was executed by Angela Calisti with makeup by Adam Wolfgang.

Michelle Williams wore the Atelier Zuhra silver dress with Stuart Weitzman heeled sandals. She let the dress do the talking opting for no accessories and a pulled-back hairstyle.

Who do you think wore the dress better? Lori Harvey or Michelle Williams?

Photos: @jpwphoto