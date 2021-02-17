Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Meek from Texas

Hey Bombshell’s, today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Meek from Texas, check her out below.

She writes, “I am Meek Monroe, from Crowley, Louisiana, living in San Antonio, Texas. I share both locations, because neither have a stylish pallette. My eye for style is clearly a God given talent. I love vibrant looks that are out of the box, chic, and fun. I’m always okay with standing out and never try to fit in.

She continued by saying, “I’m the girl who shop for grocery in Christian Louboutin pumps without a care in the world. I’m not of a classy style dresser with some slip in looks that are hella sexy or chic casual.”