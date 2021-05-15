You Ask, We Answer! Brandy Stuns in Photoshoot Wearing Haleia Houndstooth Multicolor Poncho, Casadei Pink Platform Heels, and Gladys Tamez Millinery Pink Hat
You ask, we answer! @the.shawnie says, “Please!!! We need all of the deets!” @weareomigrace adds, “Hey! I’m here for the shoes. Can you tell me where they are from?” @camis_eye exclaims, “Shoe deets PLEASE?!” @tiffanynicoleobi types, “Can you pls find the maker of the coat?🙏🏽 Love Queen Brandy!”
Our Fashion Bomb readers couldn’t get enough of Brandy‘s look from her recent photoshoot and we’re here to supply the details to your burning questions! Brandy wore a Haleia Spring/Summer 2021 Houndstooth Multicolor Poncho (unavailable) paired with a pair of pink Casadei platform heels (available in women’s size 6.5 here on Poshmark) and a $1,350 Gladys Tamez Millinery “Rose Staple” hat.
Her look was styled by Ashley Sean Thomas with hair by Tym Wallace and makeup by Gaby Torell.
Thoughts?
Photos: Blair Caldwell