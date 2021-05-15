Nicki Minaj Goes Live in Fendi Blue Vertigo Monogram Bikini Top, Sleeveless Drawstring Jumpsuit, and Mon Tressor Bucket Bag With Christian Louboutin Blue Patent Leather Sandals

After teasing fans all week with promises of new music and more, Nicki Minaj finally went live to promote her new music and drop an old fan-favorite on Apple Music, her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. For the live, Nicki Minaj wore a blue look by a brand she collaborated with last back in 2019.

NIcki Minaj wore a full Fendi look including the brand’s bikini top, $2,690 light blue “Vertigo” jumpsuit, and $1,790 Mon Tressor bucket bag. Coming from the brand’s Summer 2021 “Vertigo” collection, the jumpsuit features the FF Vertigo monogram in a blue and white swirly pattern. The cotton-denim jumpsuit comes with a shirt collar along with utility details like zipped nylon cargo pockets and an adjustable drawstring waist. The Mon Tressor bag also appears in the FF Vertigo monogram pattern with detachable straps for shoulder or holding ability.

She completed the look with a pair of $845 Christian Louboutin “Loubi” patent leather sandals in Noumea blue. Her look was styled by DiAndre Tristan with hair pink-blonde high ponytail by Arrogant Tae.

What say you?