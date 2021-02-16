You Ask, We Answer! Ari Lennox Spotted Wearing in Junya Watanabe Navy Pleated Dress in New Music Video
Following rumors of retiring from music, Ari Lennox is back on the scene and has a new song out with artist Nasty C! She was spotted on the set of the music video for their song “Black and White” donning a few looks, but one in particular caught one of our reader’s eye.
@gigiemol says, “This dress to die for.”
It really is! Ari Lennox wore a dress by Junya Watanabe while on the set of the “Black and White” music video. Her look was styled by Tizita Balemlay and assisted by Brianna Bicking. Her makeup was done by @ciaratalleybeauty and her hair was executed by @mollydinero.
Thoughts?