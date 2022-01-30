It was a Mommy Daughter style moment at Yandy Smith ‘s daughter Skylar’s birthday party!
Yandy Smith and daughter Skylar Harris wore matching Gucci multicolor sweaters ($2,960 adult, $460 girls):
Toya Johnson and her mini me Reignbeaux wore matching pieces by Black Designer Milano di Rouge (Christian Trench $278 for adults, $178 for kids; Unisex sweatsuit ($188 adults, $128 girls):
Porsha Williams and her little girl Pilar Jhena coordinated in Dolce Gabbana graffiti prints ($1,638 coat and $395 cardigan).
So cute!
Do you twin with your little one?
Images: Instagram @ToyaJohnson