Christina Milian enjoyed a night out in Paris where the actress-singer stunned in a fashionable outfit. Her look featured a navy cable knit plaid-sleeve top from Fashion Nova, discover how to achieve her look:

Christina Milian wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 I’ll Check My Schedule Sweater. She paired the top with brown leather-look pants, a dark grey trench coat, and white booties. For accessories, she went with a brown suede Saint Laurent handbag and hoop earrings.

The I’ll Check My Schedule Sweater is where your favorite plaid shirt meets your go-to cozy cable knit sweater. The slightly cropped top features the best of both worlds with a navy sleeveless cable knit vest finished off with contrasting plaid long sleeves.

What say you? Shop the top here.