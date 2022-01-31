Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Saturday night, I celebrated my belated birthday with a dinner at 24K Dreams, a private event space in Brooklyn where you can create your own unique, upscale dining experience!

Each booking comes with your own private chef and host, along with balloons, a cake, sparklers, and refreshments! You can be your own DJ and pick whatever music you’d like to play.

Our fried shrimp and broccoli appetizers, lobster and mashed potatoes entree, and BCake NY Cake were served on gilded settings. The food by Chef Kelvin was DELICIOUS!

I invited all of my nearest and dearest to toast to more love and life! This year has been pretty tragic thus far. It seems like every other day, we’re hearing of someone passing away. We never know what may happen tomorrow, so let’s celebrate the ones we cherish NOW!

With Stylist Harrison Crite

With Dentist Dr. Bobbi and Rae Holliday

With my homeboy Eugene

With Publicist Sandra LaJoie and Jean Brownhill of Sweeten

For the occasion, I wore a dress by Marquette 21, I black designer I love out of Philly. I accessorized with Chanel earrings and Altuzarra pumps.

You may remember I wore a Marquette 21 dress for my book cover. I always love to support designers from our community.

I forgot to mention: 24K Dreams is also black owned. So be sure to support and book your next fabulous private dinner party at Its24k.com.

What do you think?

Images: Sone JR

Makeup : Makeup by Latisha

Hair: Hair Hype

*Thank you Amber and Alex