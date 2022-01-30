Zonnique Pullins grabbed a bite to eat with her friends where she rocked in a casual yet stylish look. Her outfit included a pink “90’s Baby” tank top from Fashion Nova, discover how to make it yours today:
Zonnique Pullins wore Fashion Nova’s $19.99 90’s Baby Tank Top. She paired the tank top with denim chain-detail shorts, a fuzzy pink hair clip, and picture pendant necklace.
The 90’s Baby Tank Top appears as a ribbed racerback tank top in pink with a lettuce-edge hem. Rounding off the top, the words “90’s baby” graces the front.
Would you rock this top? Shop it here.