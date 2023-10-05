Last month, Yung Miami made her Caresha Please live debut at the REVOLT WORLD Conference. As one of the event’s speakers, the Florida femcee showed up and out in a head-turning look, wearing a zip underwire corset and belted pocket skirt by Dion Lee.
The sexy set has caught public attention once more. Ari Fletcher donned the Dion Lee ‘fit at last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.
While Yung Miami completed her look with silver Piferi sandals, Ari went fall-forward and styled her set with knee-high Astrilarge studded boots by Christian Louboutin.
Shop the looks below!