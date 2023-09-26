REVOLT media celebrates a decade in business this year and celebrated with REVOLT WORLD, a three-day conference featuring performance and show lineups on each day. Yung Miami was on the scene as a speaker, where she did the first live tapping of her hit show, Caresha Please.
Putting on for her show and her fabulous self, the femcee/host showed up and out in Dion Lee. Wearing a zip underwire corset and belted pocket skirt, she hit the stage serving sexy glam.
Caresha accessorized with silver strappy sandals that laced her shins alongside stacked tennis bracelets and a tennis necklace.
