After a lush Italia wedding, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are welcoming their first child together, aw!

During a Blink-182 show in June, Kardashian revealed the big news with a sign reading ‘TRAVIS, I’M PREGNANT’ a throwback to the visuals of the band’s 90’s hit All The Small Things.

The celebrity couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy this fall, and much like their wedding, their baby shower was nothing short of magical. Inspired by “the happiest place on earth,” the shower was Disneyland-themed with a Baby Barker sign resembling the park’s It’s A Small World attraction.

Photo: Tik Tok Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: Tik Tok Reproduction

While Kourtney clothed her baby bump in a snake print jumpsuit, she accessorized on theme with Mickey Mouse ears. However, with a family full of fashion icons, this sentimental event was one of celebration and style.

Kourtney’s younger sister Kim and ––budding style icon–– niece North West, pulled up in vintage Chanel.

Photo: IG Reproduction

In an epic mommy and me moment, Kim and North coordinated in cropped Chanel cardigans from the brand’s Spring 1995 collection and leather mini skirts. While Kim finished her look with open-toe platform sandals, North went the way of knee-high boots.

Photo: IG Reproduction

What better way to celebrate the expansion of your family than in style?