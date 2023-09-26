It’s been a little over a week since Nicki Minaj hosted the VMA awards, and she’s already back in studio ready to make new music.

Minaj, 40, who has proven time and again that she is an unapologetic lyricist and rap tycoon, is on the brink of releasing her fifth album, “Pink Friday 2” which will release on November 17th.

Photo Credit: @Nickiminaj

While sitting pretty and looking fresh to death, Nicki wore a semi-solar red and dark purple Y-3 set including a $274 color block engineered knit long sleeve tee and the matching $76 knit tights.

Complimentary of Y-3

We adored the sport line graphic paneling and distorted knit design happening throughout her top and bottom and the compression fit really showed off her small physique.

Photo Credit: @Nickiminaj

When it came down to her shoe candy, the Harajuku Barbie opted for multicolored embossed mesh and leather-trimmed sneakers that retails for $790.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Complimentary of McQueen

In addition, Minaj accessorized with a multicolored Louis Vuitton Takashi Murakami collection handbag that had LV’s signature monogram print, and was characterized with gold hardware.

Complimentary of Louis Vuitton

Nicki Minaj’s sporty chic ensemble was the perfect studio look to lay down some bars in the studio and we know the “Barbz” can’t wait for “Pink Friday 2” to release so that the Queen of Rap can go on tour and put her competition to rest.

Photo Credit: @Nickiminaj