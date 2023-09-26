Beyoncé’s critically-acclaimed Renaissance World Tour is coming to an end on October 1st, and what would her tour be without her original cast members making a debut over the weekend to show their support?

It still would be fabulous of course, but perhaps seeing Latoya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, and Kelly Rowland who Beyoncé initially started Destiny Child with was a full circle ah-ha moment for the Queen who went solo in 2003 with her studio album, Dangerously in Love.

Photo Credit: @tea_zone411

If you recall, Destiny Child first came out in 1998 with their album named after their group that was released by Columbia records. The album ended up selling over 1-million copies in the US alone and the remix to their infamous song entitled, “No, No, No” became #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop single chart.

The group who reached massive success in such a short period of time ended up departing ways in 2000, with Roberson expressing to People magazine that she was in fact dismissed from the group. She discovered she was no longer in the group after the “Say My Name” video released and she and Luckett were replaced with singers Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin.

As we all know there’s 3 sides to a story, each person’s side and then the actual truth but it looks like they have let bygones be bygones.

Luckett stayed on trend with her silver corset and black cowgirl hat, while Roberson wore a black lace embellished catsuit with dangling diamond earrings.

Photo Credit: @tea_zone411

In addition to Luckett, Roberson and Beyoncé’s sister Kelly, Farrah Franklin and Michelle Williams also made a pitstop at the Renaissance tour to see Bey perform in all her glory.

Although Franklin only lasted in the group for a few months before personally choosing to depart, she arrived all smiles in a black two piece crystal corset and pants combo, while Williams wore a black crop top that had rhinestone fringe and was layered with a silver sequins blazer.

Rowland, who never disappoints opted for her bedazzling silver top that shined brighter then a midnight star.

Photo Credit: @tea_zone411

It was great to see all the cast members of Destiny Child show up to the Houston leg of the Renaissance tour to show their support and admiration for Beyonce, and who knows a few years from now if like SWV and Xscape there will be a reunion.

Only time shall tell, and just in case, we may want to start saving our coins for a reunion tour.