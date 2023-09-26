Calling all hotties to the front! Megan Thee Stallion is back and serving beauty look per usual.

The Houston Texas rapper joined alongside Beyonce for her well anticipated Renaissance tour in Houston,Texas last night.

Representing for their city, the Houston natives both served looks and performed a good show, however Megan’s glam is still the talk of social media.

But are we shocked? Glam has always been a natural talent for Megan, and in fact her latest collaboration with cosmetic beauty brand Revlon shows that not only does the rapper have a talent in music, but an eye for beauty as well.

Backstage wearing a Dion Lee SS24 runway look for the ‘gram, Megan Thee Stallion posed pretty in a gold shimmer eyeshadow smokey eye, with an ombre nude lip topped with a gloss, and flawless matte skin finish face.

Without a pore in sight, Megan paired her glam with a jet black part down the middle with curls hairstyle styled by Kellon Deryck. Since making her first performance appearance at the 2023 VMA’s alongside hip-hop artist Cardi B, the rapper has been on a hiatus.

Whether she’s putting in work in the gym, working on music in the studio, or attending events front row and looking fabulous, Megan Thee Stallion’s presence was missed and her audience let that be known during her comeback.

Body goals, knee goals, and beauty goals, is there anything that ‘Thee Stallion’ can’t do?

Bombshells, thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion’s beauty look? Hot? Or hmm?