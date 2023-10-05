BET’s Hip-Hop Awards brought hot looks to the grassy green carpet. From Glorilla’s tribute to the legendary Left Eye to Dess Dior’s lady in red moment, scroll below for a look at what the stars wore on the hottest night in hip-hop

Dess Dior in Luxus Label

Photo: IG Reproduction

Sukihana in Albina Dyla

Photo: Freddy O

Flo Milli in Pucci

Photo: Getty Images

Big Boss Vette in Prada and Coperni

Photo: Getty Images

Pretty Vee in Rick Owens

Photo: Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri in Dior 

Photo: Getty Images

Coi Leray in Area

Photo: Getty Images

Kaliii in Saint Laurent 

Photo: Getty Images

Nique Brown in Christopher Esber 

Photo: Getty Images

Da Brat with Jessica Harris-Dupart in Christopher John Rogers and Dsquared2

Photo: Freddy O

Glorilla 

Photo: Getty Images

Sexxy Red in Futura by Dionne 

Photo: Freddy O

Ari Fletcher in Dion Lee

Photo: Freddy O

Queen Naija in Diesel

Photo: Freddy O

Yandy Smith in The Ivy Showroom with Mendeecees in Louis Vuitton and RTA

Photo: Freddy O

Fat Joe in Earthling VIP and Terror Squad x Nike with Lola Milan in Rick Owens, Alaïa, Chanel and Amiri 

Photo: Getty Images