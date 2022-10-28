Two fashionistas with very distinctive styles were recently spotted in the same $575 Monot Triangle Train Top! We all remember the Paris Couture Week style take over carried out by Steve and Marjorie Harvey. During that time, stylist Elly Karamoh dressed Marjorie in the opulent look for a date now out in the city.

While Marjorie Harvey paired hers with slim fit Monot Flare Ankle Slit Trousers pants, Marlo Hampton opted for wide legged trousers while attending day 1 of Bravo Con early this month.

Get the look below!

Get the look: $575 Monot Triangle Train Top

How would you wear it?