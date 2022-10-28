Sorry ladies and gents, looks like these two beautiful beings are way off the market. Models Broderick Hunter and Mariama Diallo first made their magazine cover-worthy relationship public in 2019. At first, it was baecations to stunning locations and cute hangouts at Coachella, but now these two figures in fashion are ready for the next step, marriage!

Photo: Emily Rose

The pretty pair made their announcement on social media with a string of engagement photos shot by Emilynn Rose. In true model fashion, both Broderick and Mariama posed in gorgeous high fashion looks. The theme of the shoot seemed to be a black on black affair with Broderick in a classic all black Grayscale tux and white shirt while Mariama stood by her man in a stunning strapless gown by Kamilla Purshie.

The photos drew us in, but it’s what Broderick had to say on Twitter that melted our hearts

My wife to be,



With every fiber of my being and God’s Grace. I will love you, honor and protect you for the rest my life. Excited to embark on this new chapter with you❤️ pic.twitter.com/UTgM2GFO93 — Broderick Hunter (@BroderickHunter) October 26, 2022

With engagement photos this good, we can’t wait to see what these two step out in for the Big Day. Congrats Broderick and Mariama! Like everything else, love looks incredibly good on you.