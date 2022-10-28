Blue Ivy continues to show us that she’s a style icon in the making! Posing next to her mom Beyoncé at the Wearable Art Gala hosted by grand parents Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, Blue wore a suit by L’Agence in a fitting shade of sapphire to the family affaire.
The suit comprised of a $675 Chamberlain Single-Breasted Blazer and $525 Pilar Wide-Leg Pants. She also paired it with a sparkly handbag by Giarite priced at £250. Shop the look below, and get a similar crystal purse from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!
Get the look: $675 L’Agence Chamberlain Single-Breasted Blazer
Get the look: $525 L’Agence Pilar Wide-Leg Pants
Get the look: £250 Giarite Rio Bag in Silver
Similar look: $274 Olayemi Silver Rich Girl Bag available at FashionBombDailyShop.com