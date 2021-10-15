Both Marjorie Harvey and Kourtney Kardashian have worn the same Valentino black cutout sweater, leading us to ask: Who wore it better?

From the brand’s Fall 2021 collection, the $2,200 Valentino pullover sweater presents itself in black wool with long sleeves and an allover diamond cutout design. Additionally, it is slightly oversized, as evident on Harvey and Kardashian who opted to wear the piece as a dress.

Let’s see how Kourtney and Marjorie styled the Valentino sweater:

Marjorie Harvey wore the $2,200 Valentino sweater as a dress, paired with a white long sleeve button shirt for a preppy-style look. She accessorized the ensemble with black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and $980 Valentino Garavani Atelier 03 Rose boots.

Kourtney Kardashian also decided to wear the Valentino cutout sweater with a white button shirt. She went with a cross pendant necklace and $1,420 Prada Monolith leather & nylon lug-sole combat boots to go along with her Valentino piece.

What say you?