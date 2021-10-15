You ask, we answer! @createdbygod08 says, “Can you tell me please where this top is from?”

Chloe Bailey appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show where she grabbed a flick with hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy in a stylish look. The “Have Mercy” singer wore a Dion Lee Fall 2021 look including the $280 harness rib tube top and $590 belted blouson pants (similar pair with different buckle details pictured below). She finished the look with a pair of black heels.

This particular Dion Lee look offers an edgy-chic approach to Fall wear, amplifying autumn-approved elements like sweaters and canvas trousers with a halter-style harness approach and belted ankle details, respectively.

Would you splurge on her look?