The looks from the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion are in and the category is…pink glam. With an exciting pink theme in place, the cast members of the popular reality series showed up in their best looks for taping of the reunion, which will be hosted by Nicki Minaj and Andy Cohen.

The ladies of Potomac definitely understood the assignment at hand. So, let’s get into the reunion looks:

Karen Huger wore a custom mini dress with a feather floor-length train by Chasity Sereal. For accessories, she went with a Cartier bracelet and wedding band from her personal collection. She rounded the look off with pink $995 Jimmy Choo Saeda pumps.

Gizelle Bryant stepped on the scene in a pink one shoulder jumpsuit by Aaron Michael, who also styled her look. She coordinated the jumpsuit with a crystal-adorned belt, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and jewelry pieces from Jovadi including her earrings, bracelet, and rings which totaled more than $250,000.

Robyn Dixon was spotted wearing a dress by NYC Glamour Couture, styled by Brian Robinson. Her dress was semi-sheer and adorned with shimmering sequins matched with a thigh slit and one shoulder detail. She accessorized the look with a Jovadi ring and bracelet cuff along with Swarovski earrings. Finishing the look, she wore $1,490 Mach & Mach double bow 100mm crystal-embellished pumps.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett wore a Karen Sabag custom pink tweed strapless dress paired with $1,548 Versace pink chain-link square sandals. She also went with New York Vintage earrings and a ring to go along with her look. Her ensemble was styled by Brian & Glam.

Ashley Darby wore a Riley Knoxx Couture pink sequin strapless dress along with Jimmy Choo Vita glitter peep-toe slingback heels.

Mia Thornton wore a pink ombré halter sequin gown from Brides by Nona paired with XIXI jewelry pieces and Pleaser USA platform heels.

Askale Davis attended the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion for the first time in a pink one-shoulder puff sleeve dress by JAELL by Jayda Ellis. To complete the look, she wore Cartier and Charles Schwartz & Son bracelets along with $1,095 Christina Louboutin Spikeaqueen 100 pumps. Her look was styled by Amy J.

Wendy Osefo was spied in an Ese Azenabor embellished gown, coordinated with Signature Dresses accessories and Alexandre Birman heeled sandals.

Which reunion look is your favorite?

Photos: Greg Endries / Bravo