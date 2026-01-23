Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, and More Bring Red Drama to the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 Reunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 reunion embraced a bold theme—red and art as fashion—and the cast delivered dramatic silhouettes, couture details, and statement styling across the board. From custom gowns to sculptural tailoring, here’s a closer look at what each woman wore to the reunion.

Wendy Osefo

Wendy Osefo embraced the reunion’s “red and art as fashion” theme in a custom look by Sergio Hudson, styled by Paris Chea. The tailored ensemble featured bold structure and saturated color, elevated by a feather jacket from Albina Dyla that added texture and movement, delivering a polished yet dramatic reunion moment.

Karen Huger

Karen Huger wore a custom corseted gown by Anave Atelier, customized by Viviane Valerius and styled by Shenell Welch. Completed in just 24 hours, the look highlighted sculptural construction and couture-level precision, reinforcing Karen’s signature approach to elevated reunion dressing.

Gizelle Bryant



Gizelle Bryant opted for a streamlined silhouette in a red gown by Victoria Beckham, styled by Craig Janifer Jr. Paired with Rene Caovilla heels and jewelry from House of Emmanuele, the look leaned into clean lines and minimalist glamour.

Ashley Boalch Darby

Ashley Darby appeared in a strapless red gown by Albina Dyla, layered with a statement jacket by AKNVAS and styled by Corey (Encore by Corey).

The contrast between soft structure and tailored outerwear gave her reunion look a modern, fashion-forward edge.

Keiarna Stewart

Keiarna Stewart appeared in a striking Valdrin Sahiti gown defined by sculptural draping and a high slit. Styled by Harrison Crite, the look brought drama and movement to the reunion stage, emphasizing strong lines and a confident silhouette.

Stacey Rusch

Stacey Rusch wore a red gown by Moore Clothing that featured intricate embellishment and a fitted shape. The detailed craftsmanship added texture and visual interest, aligning seamlessly with the art-inspired direction of the reunion.

Jassi Rideaux



Jassi Rideaux stepped out in a rose-embellished gown by Hozae Atelier, styled by Dor Amier. Paired with Gianvito Rossi heels and jewelry by Roe Jewelers, the look balanced romantic detailing with strong structure.

Angel Massie



Angel Massie wore a corseted red gown by Pearls Bridals, styled by Harrison Crite. The look was finished with a stole by Helen Yarmak, Swarovski earrings, a Genevive Jewelry necklace, and Christian Louboutin heels, resulting in a layered and theatrical presentation.

Tia Glover

Tia Glover wore a custom gown by Brides by Nona. The design highlighted classic eveningwear elements with a tailored fit, complemented by Christian Louboutin heels and Alexis Bittar jewelry for a polished finish.

Monique Samuels



Monique Samuels wore Riley Knoxx Couture to the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. Designer Riley Knoxx shared that the theme of red and art as fashion inspired Monique to move away from traditional pageant-style glamour. After a transformative visit to Egypt that sparked a healing journey, Monique wanted to “literally be the pyramid.” The custom gown was crafted from silk velvet with metallic accents and accessorized with Christian Louboutin metallic red heels, delivering a conceptual, story-driven look.

Images: Salvatore De Maio/ Clinton Prescod for Bravo/ML.Shot.It