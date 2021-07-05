Who Wore It Better: Kim Kardashian and Duckie Thot Spotted in Clio Peppiatt Dragon Pieces

Who wore it better? Kim Kardashian and Duckie Thot were both spotted in Clio Peppiatt pieces during two separate occasions and styled to their personal likings and tastes.

The Clio Peppiatt medieval tapestry-inspired pieces are definitely show-stoppers. Garments present themselves in dazzling embroidered designs which include hand-drawn motifs like dragons, knights, and angels based on the tapestries from the specified era. Pieces such as the Leo Skirt (as seen on Kim Kardashian) and the Louis Mini Dress (as seen on Duckie Thot) carry such designs. Let’s see how Kim and Duckie styled their Clio Peppiatt pieces:

Kim Kardashian wore the $685.10 Clio Peppiatt “Leo Skirt”. paired with a $375 Giu Giu “Nonna” pearl cardigan and Prada Crocodile Flower Heel Mules (unavailable in red, but the black version is available for purchase on 1st Dibs for $1,299). She opted for bone straight tresses for her hairstyle of choice.

Duckie Thot struck a pose in $2,697.18 Clio Peppiatt “Louis” Mini dress. She accessorized the look with a pair of $930 Bottega Veneta stretch mesh and leather sandals in tomato and a red handbag. For her hairstyle, she went with wavy long hair. Her look was styled by Nazanin Shahnavaz.

Who do you think wore it better?