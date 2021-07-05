Wardrobe Inquiry: Ciara Spotted in Chic Date-Night Ready David Koma Black Leather Mini Dress While Out With Russell Wilson

You ask, we answer! @aurora.hessen says, “Hey, is this a Balmain dress? Please and thank you in advance.”

Ciara stepped out for a date night with her husband Russell Wilson wearing a David Koma look, styled by Maeve Reilly. Coming from the brand’s Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection, the short sleeve mini dress presents itself in black leather fabric with a chic button-up detail, two front pockets, and a plunging neckline. Since the dress is from the brand’s upcoming Fall collection, it will be unavailable until the given season. Ciara accessorized the look with a pair of black strap heeled sandals and jewelry including bracelets and rings. She also rocked a blonde bob hairstyle.

Russell Wilson kept it cool and casual in a camo shirt jacket, grey t-shirt and denim shorts. He finished off with a pair of $249 sacai x Nike Blazer Mid in white/grey.

Photos: Backgrid