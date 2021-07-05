On the Scene at Saweetie’s Freaknik Birthday Party: Saweetie in Louis Vuitton-Inspired Look by Mario De La Torre, Chloe Bailey in Bryan Hearns Orange Outfit, JT in L.O.C.A. Yellow Set, and Yung Miami in Miu Miu Red Knit Romper

Over the weekend, Saweetie celebrated her birthday with an all-out bash in LA! The theme? Saweetie and her guest tapped into their inner sexy looks for the party’s Freaknik theme. The guest list included the industry’s favorite “it” girls such as Chloe Bailey and City Girls, and we’ve got details on all their looks:

Saweetie wore a custom Louis Vuitton-inspired two piece set made by Mario De La Torre, styled by Wilford Lenov. The set included a white sleeveless crop top and mini skirt baring the Louis Vuitton multicolor monogram print complete with sparkling embellishments. She paired the look with Casadei heels which featured a Louis Vuitton monogram print, a vintage Louis Vuitton “Priscilla” handbag (available at Farfetch for $3,774), and Shedean Jewelz and BlueMoon jewelry. Snag a pair of similar hoop earrings with our Fashion Bomb Daily Shop $20 SybG Giant Crystal Hoops.

The City Girls attended Saweetie’s Freaknik birthday party wearing cheeky looks that perfectly executed the event’s theme. Yung Miami wore a $2,055 Miu Miu knit mini jumpsuit (sold out) accessorized with Shedean Jewelz. JT wore a custom L.O.C.A set which included a pierced breast-inspired crop top and shorts. Both City Girls completed their looks with white sneakers. Both looks were styled by Byron Javar.

Chloe Bailey wore a custom Bryan Hearns orange look paired with $215 Jessica Rich “Racy” Mules, styled by Bryon Javar. Her ensemble gave us present-day Freaknik with surprise elements such as the mesh corset detail, chains, and glove-sleeves.

Explore more moments from the Saweetie’s Freaknik party below:

We wish Saweetie a happy birthday!

Photos: PHRAA / Jacob Webster