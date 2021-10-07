Brazilian singer and TV host Ivete Sangalo and Beyoncé both seem to be fans of designer Francesco Murano as the two were spotted in his iconic jacket dress.

Part of both the Spring 2020 and 2021 collections, Francesco Murano’s “Ossimoro Dress” takes on the structure of both a blazer and dress, ultimately coming together as a sophisticated-chic mini jacket dress. Standout details of the piece include its plunging neckline, classic collar, and broad shoulders. Of course, let’s not forget its elegant drapery which cascades the skirt of the dress. While the Spring 2020 dress appears with a more subtle drape, the Spring 2021 piece serves as an updated version with a much longer drape component in a darker grey tone.

Both Ivete Sangalo and Beyoncé have been spotted in the iconic look, let’s see how they styled the piece:

Ivete Sangalo appeared on Brazil’s The Masked Signer wearing the Francesco Murano Spring 2021 anthracite ossimoro jacket dress paired with $1,129 Amina Muaddi “Julia” sandals, styled by Pedro Sales.

Beyoncé attended the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch wearing a custom Francesco Murano ossimoro dress, inspired by the designer’s Spring 2020 dress. Styled by Zerina Akers, she accessorized the look with silver Jimmy Choo sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Who wore it better?