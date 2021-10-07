Lizzo and her girl squad were spotted at The Forum in Los Angeles attending the 2021 Millennium Tour, where the group dazzled in throwback-inspired looks. Channeling their inner Y2K style, they served a major style moment wearing matching Burberry outfits.
Lizzo and her girls wore matching Burberry outfits. While each look was unique to the individual wearer, they all appeared in the same eye-catching and well-known Burberry checked print. Styled by Jason Rembert, Lizzo’s look included a strapless lace-up corset-style top and mini skirt paired with the brand’s socks and $750 Vintage Check Cotton Sneakers. She continued the Burberry aesthetic with her nails which bore the classic check print.
The group’s look was inspired by former musical group B2K, which included Omarian, Lil’ Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B. During a photoshoot in the 2000s for Word Up magazine, the R&B group wore matching Burberry looks.
Lizzo’s accompanying ladies included her dancer Chawnta’ Marie, hairstylist Shelby Swain, DJ Sophia Eris, and Lexo Darealo.
Photos: Bonnie Nichoalds