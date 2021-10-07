Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the world premiere of the upcoming film They Harder They Fall, which Jay-Z produced, at the 65th Annual PFI London Film Festival in England. For the movie’s premiere, Beyoncé and Jay-Z stunned in classic black-tie looks.

Beyoncé wore a custom black velvet strapless gown by Valdrin Sahiti, styled by KJ Moody and Marni Senofonte. For accessories, she went with a pair of blue sunglasses and a $2,195 Judith Leiber slim rectangle crystal clutch. The Queen Bey also wore black Alexander McQueen heels.

Jay-Z opted for a Tom Ford look including their black Atticus honeycomb cocktail jacket, white pleated button shirt, black tuxedo-style trousers, and a satin butterfly bowtie. He rounded the look off with patent leather shoes. His look was styled by June Ambrose.

What say you?